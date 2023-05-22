Carmelo Anthony is retiring from the NBA after 19 seasons
Carmelo Anthony has announced he's retiring from the NBA after 19 seasons in the league.
In a video posted to his social media on Monday, the prolific scorer bid goodbye to the league he's been a part of since being drafted in 2003.
The 10-time NBA All-Star has collected a myriad of accolades, including ranking ninth on the league's all-time scoring list and being voted on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.
