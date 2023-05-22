Carmelo Anthony is retiring from the NBA after 19 seasons

Carmelo Anthony on his journey to the NBA, future and new memoir

Carmelo Anthony on new memoir, career

Carmelo Anthony on new memoir, career

Carmelo Anthony has announced he's retiring from the NBA after 19 seasons in the league.

In a video posted to his social media on Monday, the prolific scorer bid goodbye to the league he's been a part of since being drafted in 2003.

The 10-time NBA All-Star has collected a myriad of accolades, including ranking ninth on the league's all-time scoring list and being voted on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.