Carlos Santana postpones 6 more tour dates days after collapsing on stage

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana has postponed the next six shows of his tour after he collapsed while performing near Detroit on Tuesday. Santana's team attributed the incident to "serious heat exhaustion and dehydration" and said he needed more time to recover.

"Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest," his manager, Michael Vrionis, said in a statement. "Santana profoundly regrets that these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon."

The Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour will be postponed for fans in Noblesville, Indiana; Cincinnati, Ohio; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Rogers, Arkansas; Dallas, Texas; and Woodlands, Texas, the statement said. All purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled tour dates.

Carlos Santana of Santana performs at Pine Knob Music Theatre on July 05, 2022 in Clarkston, Michigan. Scott Legato / Getty Images

The Noblesville concert was scheduled for Friday, the same day the postponements were announced.

The announcement comes days after Santana, 74, collapsed while performing in Clarkston, Michigan. Photos and videos on social media showed medics attending to him on stage.

Santana told his fans the following day that he "forgot to eat and drink water," thanking them for their "precious prayers" for his health.