Carlee Russell charged by Alabama authorities for hoax report of kidnapping

By Cara Tabachnick

Alabama authorities announced on Friday that Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell, a 25-year-old nursing student, was being charged with two misdemeanors for falsely claiming that she was kidnapped earlier this month.

Russell was charged with falsely reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident, said Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis. Both charges are misdemeanors that carry a maximum punishment of one year in jail and a $6,000 fine upon conviction, said Derzis.

Derzis said that Russell turned herself into law enforcement voluntarily and was booked and processed. She was released on $1,000 bond for each of the charges, Derzis said. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

July 28, 2023

