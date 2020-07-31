Cardinals-Brewers game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests

Friday's game between St. Louis and Milwaukee has been postponed after two members of the Cardinals tested positive for the coronavirus, Major League Baseball announced Friday. The game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Sunday.

"The rescheduling as a result of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Cardinals' organization is consistent with protocols to allow enough time for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted," the league said in a statement.

Two other games scheduled for Friday involving the Marlins, Nationals, Blue Jays and Phillies had already been postponed because of an outbreak among Miami players and two positive tests on Philadelphia's coaching staff. ON Friday, the Phillies announced there were no new positive results from their COVID-19 testing.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said earlier this week that owners have not yet considered canceling or suspending the season.

"I don't put this in the 'nightmare' category," he said. "We expected we were going to have positives at some point in time. I remain optimistic that the protocols are strong enough that it will allow us to continue to play."

His comments come as managers and players remain concerned for their safety.

"I'm going to be honest with you, I'm scared," said Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez.

Last year he missed at least three games after undergoing a heart procedure.

"This is my family, you know, and I worry about these guys. I worry about everybody around us. I don't want anybody to get sick," Martinez said.

Baseball veteran David Price, who opted out of this season, voiced his frustration on Twitter, writing this week: "Part of the reason I'm at home right now is because players health wasn't being put first. I can see that hasn't changed."