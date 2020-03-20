Cardi B will donate proceeds from her coronavirus rant that turned into a song

A remix featuring a coronavirus rant from Cardi B has been climbing up the music charts over the last week. Now, the rap star is pledging to donate the proceeds to those in need.

Cardi B posted a 46-second long video last week of her talking about her fears about COVID-19 and urging people to take it seriously. "Coronavirus, sh** is real!" said the one-time Grammy winner in the social media clip gone viral.

Her message turned into a rallying cry for fans around the world staying at home because of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The monologue also became a remix called "Coronavirus," which as of Friday morning sits at No. 4 on iTunes' lit of top songs in the hip-hop category.

The remix by DJ Markkeyz is a compilation of Cardi B's key phrase continuously repeated with a beat in the background. Both he and Cardi B are going to donate the money earned from the song's streams to workers who are hurting financially because of the virus.

"YES !THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO !" she tweeted. "Keep in mind you don't get your money right away ...but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus .We will Donate !"

She's also dealing with some copyright issues regarding the song since she's not credited despite her voice being prominently featured, but told her Twitter followers her team is "working on it."

Fans took the song and turned it into some creative dancing videos. Even Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian chimed in, tweeting: "Thank you for providing the world with this anthem, @iamcardib."