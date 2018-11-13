Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. join Netflix hip-hop competition show "Rhythm + Flow"

Hip-hop's hottest acts are joining the new Netflix show "Rhythm + Flow." Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. will judge the hip-hop competition series, a 10-part talent search across the country.

"Rhythm + Flow," set for release in 2019, will be Netflix's first music competition show. John Legend is a producer on the series, which aims to "bring together the biggest names in music to find fresh talent and help undiscovered hip-hop artists pursue their dreams." Each episode will run one hour.

Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. will be the "main judges," but Netflix says more big names in the industry will join the show. The three also serve as executive producers.

Auditions kick off this fall in cities across the U.S., including the judges' hometowns of Atlanta, Chicago and New York. Hip-hop stars from each audition city will drop in to serve as guest judges.

Interested artists can find out how to audition at www.RhythmAndFlowAuditions.com.