Cardi B concert canceled due to threat against her, police say

A planned Cardi B concert in Indianapolis scheduled for Tuesday night was canceled due to an unverified threat against her, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. Police said there was no immediate threat public safety.

The announcement was made just 36 minutes before the show was scheduled to begin. Police said the threats are under investigation.

The venue, Banker's Life Field House, said the concert had been rescheduled for September 11.

Cardi tweeted an apology about the canceled show.

"I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show," she wrote. "Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first."

Earlier on Tuesday, Cardi had posted an interview on Instagram with 2020 Democratic hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders, who participated in the debate in Detroit.