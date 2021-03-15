Live

Two arrested in assault on police officer who died after Capitol riot

By Justin Carissimo, Clare Hymes

/ CBS News

Two men have been arrested for assaulting Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after responding to the riots on January 6, the Department of Justice announced Monday. The details surrounding Sicknick's death remain unclear. 

Julian Elie Khater, 32, and George Pierre Tanios, 39, are accused of spraying police officers with bear spray. They face nine counts, including assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates. 

