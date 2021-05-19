Newly released Capitol riot footage shows unidentified suspects attacking officers with a tactical baton and metal knuckles

The FBI released new footage of two suspects accused of violent assaults on law enforcement officers during the January 6 Capitol attack. Authorities said the suspects used metal knuckles and a police baton to strike officers, but more than four months after the siege their identities remain a mystery.

The suspects' photos had previously been posted to the FBI's wanted list, but the FBI released new body camera video Wednesday and said it was seeking the public's help to identify the assailants.

The Department of Justice told CBS News earlier this month that the men depicted in the footage were involved in an attack on two D.C. Metropolitan Police officers who were dragged down Capitol stairs as they attempted to guard the building January 6.

In the new footage, one of the suspects can be seen punching officers while wearing gloves with metal knuckles, the Justice Department said. The Justice Department said the suspect, who wore a red hat and bandana and was listed on the FBI's wanted list as #134, was on top of a police officer who was dragged into the crowd during the siege.

In a second video, another suspect can be seen attempting to rip off an officer's gas mask, then grabbing a tactical baton, which the Justice Department said he used to hit officers.

That suspect, listed as #106 on the FBI wanted list, had been wanted for pulling down an officer during the attack and assaulting him and others with a pole, the Justice Department said earlier this month.

In a statement Wednesday, the FBI said the public had already helped identify two other assault suspects — Reed Christensen and Jonathan Munafo — after authorities released a set of 10 videos of officer assaults two months ago.

Munafo, 34, was filmed striking a police officer in the head and body with a closed fist, the Justice Department said, and was turned in by two people who had known him for years — including one who had "for a long time considered him a friend." Christensen, 62, was accused of striking officers and initiating the "aggressive" removal of police barriers, the Justice Department said, and was turned in by his own son.

Steven M. D'Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington Field Office, said the American people had "answered the call" when investigators asked for help identifying suspects in violent attacks on officers. "As difficult as it is to report family, friends, and co-workers," D'Antuono said, "the American public continues to provide vital assistance to the FBI and our partners in this investigation."

The Justice Department said approximately 440 defendants had been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot. According to court documents, dozens have been turned in by close associates, including friends, family members, coworkers and ex-lovers.

Clare Hymes contributed to this report.