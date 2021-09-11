Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for 6 officers after internal investigation into January 6 riot

Six officers have been recommended for disciplinary action for their actions during the January 6 attack, the U.S. Capitol Police said Saturday. The announcement came as an update to the police department's internal investigation on the event.

"The USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) launched 38 internal investigations," the police said in a statement. "The U.S. Attorney's Office did not find sufficient evidence that any of the officers committed a crime."

Of the 38 officers, 26 were successfully identified by officials. The others 12 could not be identified due to a lack of specific information from complaints, the department said.

Six officers in total were recommended for disciplinary action — three for conduct unbecoming, one for failure to comply with directives, one for improper remarks and one for improper dissemination of information, the department said.

The specific disciplinary action the officers are expected to face was not made public.

"Another case about an official who is accused of unsatisfactory performance and conduct unbecoming is still pending," the department said. "The administrative investigation started after a criminal investigation, in which charges were not filed."

In 20 of the cases, no wrongdoing was found, USCP said.

"The Department is committed to accountability when officers fail to meet the standards governed by USCP policies and the Congressional Community's expectations," the department said. "The six sustained cases should not diminish the heroic efforts of the United States Capitol Police officers. On January 6, the bravery and courage exhibited by the vast majority of our employees was inspiring.

In February, the department announced it had suspended six officers with pay as it continued to investigate their conduct on the day of the riot.

The attack on the U.S. Capitol has resulted in the arrests of more than 580 people. At least 83 of those charged have ties to extremist groups, including the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and Three Percenters. Five people died on January 6, and several police officers have died in the months since.

USCP is currently preparing for another rally at the U.S. Capitol scheduled for September 18. Far right extremist groups, including the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, plan to to demand "justice" for the hundreds of people who have been charged for their alleged roles in the January 6 riot, according to two sources familiar with new intelligence.