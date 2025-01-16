Capital One customers report direct deposits not showing up in their bank accounts

Capital One is working to resolve a technical issue that had thousands of customers reporting problems with direct deposits on Thursday.

More than 2,000 people had reported issues with Capital One banking as of Thursday morning, according to Down Detector, an online service that tracks tech outages. The problem had abated slightly by late afternoon, with just over 1,700 outage reports by Capital One users as of 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

"Some of us have bills to pay and groceries to buy. At least keep us in the loop," one person said on social media in a post directed at Capital One's customer service account on X.

"What is going on with business checking accounts? Customer service told me everything sould be working in about 2 hours and it's going on 3," another person said on Wednesday night.

Capital One apologized for the problem, telling customers in a post on social media that the bank is "actively working with the vendor to resolve the issue and restore services."