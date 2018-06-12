Canada parliament condemns Trump's attacks on Trudeau and tariffs

Canadian lawmakers unanimously voted to oppose the U.S.' "illegitimate tariffs" on Canadian steel and aluminum and condemned disparaging statements made by the Trump administration about Canada.

The motion, which Reuters noted was introduced by the opposition New Democrats, "rejects disparaging ad hominem statements by the U.S. Administration which do a disservice to bilateral relations and will fail to resolve this trade dispute."

Today I introduced a Motion in the House of Commons calling for all parties in Parliament to stand together, united as one during this difficult moment with our US neighbours. Proud to see unanimous consent from all sides. #TrueNorthStrong 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/upVRNklAiW — Tracey Ramsey (@traceyram) June 11, 2018

Over the weekend, President Trump suddenly retracted his endorsement of the final joint statement by the G-7 summit of world leaders, tweeting afterward he had instructed representatives "not to endorse" it. He blamed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement afterward that Canada would not be "pushed around."

Trudeau, at a press conference at the end of the summit, had announced that Canada's retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. would go into effect July 1. He told reporters that he had informed Mr. Trump that "it would be with regret, but it would be with absolute clarity and firmness that we move forward with retaliatory measures on July 1, applying equivalent tariffs to the ones that the Americans have unjustly applied to us."

Mr. Trump called Trudeau "very dishonest & weak" for his objections to the U.S. tariffs.

Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Others in the administration also chimed in. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told "Fox News Sunday, "There's a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door." (Navarro apologized for the remark Tuesday).

Mr. Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow had also suggested on "Face the Nation" that Mr. Trump saw Trudeau as trying to weaken his hand before his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying the president won't "allow the people to suddenly take pot shots at him."