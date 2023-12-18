Police seek charges against "28 sex buyers" in Massachusetts brothel bust

Cambridge police, Homeland Security seeking charges against 28 people in brothel busts Cambridge police, Homeland Security seeking charges against 28 people in brothel busts 00:33

BOSTON - New charges may be filed in connection with the high-end brothel investigation in the Boston area.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says a Homeland Security Investigations Task Force Officer with the Cambridge Police Department submitted applications for complaints against 28 sex buyers with the Cambridge District Court.

None of the alleged buyers have been identified yet. Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy says their names won't be released unless a court hearing decides there is probable cause.

"If probable cause is established and criminal charges are issued by the Court, referrals will then be made to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office," Levy said in a statement Monday.

Three people are charged in connection with operating a series of brothels in the Boston area and northern Virginia. Junmyung Lee of Dedham, Han Lee of Cambridge, and James Lee of Torrance, California are charged with conspiracy to coerce and entice to travel to engage in illegal sex activity.

Last month, Levy said the brothel clientele included doctors, lawyers, military officers, professors, and executives at high-tech companies. "Pick a profession, they're probably represented in this case," Levy said.

Investigators said clients had to fill out a form with their name, work information, email address, phone number, and a reference before they could book appointments.

Levy said his office is working closely with Virginia authorities to begin the referral process of sex buyers from the Virginia locations.