Cambridge Analytica shutting down after Facebook data scandal

Cambridge Analytica, a U.K.-based political consulting firm at the center of the recent Facebook data scandal, is "immediately ceasing all operations," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The siege of media coverage has driven away virtually all of the Company's customers and suppliers," the company said. "As a result, it has been determined that it is no longer viable to continue operating the business, which left Cambridge Analytica with no realistic alternative to placing the Company into administration."

The statement said the company will soon begin bankruptcy proceedings in the U.K. and the U.S. The company said it has "unwavering confidence that its employees have acted ethically and lawfully."

The Wall Street Journal and Gizmodo first reported the news. A source close to the matter told the Journal that the company is closing its doors because it lost several clients in recent months and faces growing legal fees as part of the Facebook investigation.

Cambridge Analytica has been at the heart of the data scandal that has rocked Facebook, the world's largest social network, and led to calls for more regulation of user data. Facebook banned the political data analysis firm in March, and said it believes data from up to 87 million people was "improperly shared" with Cambridge Analytica.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.