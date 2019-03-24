Another Parkland shooting survivor dies in "apparent suicide," police say

A second student who survived the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, last year has died in what appears to be a suicide, police said. It is the second time in one week that a survivor of the shooting at died by suicide.

Coral Springs Police spokesman Tyler Reik told CBS News the student died in an "apparent suicide" Saturday night. On Tuesday, the department identified the student as Calvin Desir, a 16-year-old sophomore.

The death is still being investigated and a final cause of death has not been determined.

"The tragedy that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is something that we as a community will struggle with for years to come," the department said in a statement.

"City of Coral Springs recognizes the anxiety and suffering continues for students, teachers and families who have experienced such violence and devastating loss. As a City we are committed to shining a light on those who suffer in the darkness."

The city is planning to hold a town hall about mental health and suicide prevention Wednesday night.

The death comes just one week after another Parkland shooting survivor, 19-year-old Sydney Aiello, died by suicide. Aiello's mother told CBS Miami that her daughter struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder and survivor's guilt in the year after the shooting that left 17 people dead. Aiello was a friend of Meadow Pollack, one of the students killed in the attack.

Desir's death came the night before the one year anniversary of the March For Our Lives, a demonstration against gun control that was planned by Marjory Stoneman Douglas students. The rally in Washington drew hundreds of thousands of participants and inspired similar marches around the world.

David Hogg, one of the most prominent student activists from the school, tweeted Sunday morning: "How many more kids have to be taken from us as a result of suicide for the government / school district to do anything? Rip 17+2"

How many more kids have to be taken from us as a result of suicide for the government / school district to do anything? Rip 17+2 🧡😭 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 24, 2019

For immediate help if you are in a crisis, call the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. All calls are confidential.

The Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990, is also confidential, free and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. People can also text TalkWithUs to 66746 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.