California mudslides: Coroner identifies victims killed in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. -- The coroner's office has released the identities of 17 victims who were killed in mudslides earlier this week, which blanketed a coastal community in California with debris. The victims' ages ranged from 3 to 89 years old.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the identities of the victims are the following:

Jonathan Benitez, 10

Kailly Benitez, 3

Martin Cabrera-Munoz, 48

David Cantin, 49

Sawyer Corey, 12

Peter Fleurat, 73

Josephine Gower, 69

John McManigal, 61

Alice Mitchell, 78

James Mitchell, 89

Mark Montgomery, 54

Caroline Montgomery, 22

Marilyn Ramos, 27

Rebecca Riskin, 61

Roy Rohter, 84

Peerawat Sutthithepn, 6

Richard Taylor, 67



Authorities say all of the deceased resided in Montecito. Their cause of death will be listed as "multiple traumatic injuries due to flash flood with mudslides due to recent wildfire."

"The Sheriff's Office wants to express our heartfelt sadness to the family and friends of those who lost their loved ones," the department wrote in a news release. "We request that you respect their privacy during this most difficult time."

Torrential rain triggered deadly mudslides to flow Tuesday in areas that were recently hit by wildfires, leaving some communities buried under several feet of mud and rubble. Around 20,000 residents were ordered to evacuate the area.

CBS News correspondent Carter Evans reports up to 30 miles of the busy 101 Freeway was shut down in wake of the storm.

Rapid-moving rivers of mud swept Santa Barbara County homes off of their foundations. At least 100 residences and eight commercial buildings were destroyed, according to sheriff's deputies.

So far, more than 100 people have been rescued, many from rooftops by helicopter.

Rescue teams are continuing to sift through the mud for any additional victims and/or survivors who couldn't evacuate the area.