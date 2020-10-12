California mother missing for nearly a week in Utah's Zion National Park

Authorities on Monday continued a search for a California woman who disappeared in Utah's Zion National Park last week, CBS Los Angeles reports. Holly Suzanne Courtier, 38, of Woodland Hills was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. on October 6. The National Park Service, which is searching for Courtier with the Washington County's Sheriff's Office, said her intended travel plan was not known.

Her daughter, Kailey Chambers, said Courtier lost her nannying job due to the coronavirus pandemic and has been traveling the country and visiting national parks in a converted van. Chambers said her mother was last seen on a shuttle into the park, as driving into the park is currently prohibited.

"She was on a shuttle into the park around 1 p.m. and she never got back on her shuttle to come out of the park back into town," Chambers said.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Chambers said her mother is an experienced hiker, has hiked alone before and is familiar with Zion National Park. She said she and her mother visited the park together just a few months ago.

Courtier is described as being 5-foot-3 and 100 pounds, and may have been wearing a Pistil gray trucker hat, a black Patagonia Nano puff jacket, a dark tank top, gray Danner Trail hiking boots and an Osprey Blue multi-day pack. National Park Service officials say Courtier may also have a cream-colored Kuhl open-front hoodie, a Rumple Nanoloft puffy blanket and a camouflage double-size hammock.

Anyone with information about Courtier can contact the National Park Service tip line at (888) 653-0009.