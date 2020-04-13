California family builds replica Target and Starbucks store to keep child entertained during coronavirus

At a time when going to the grocery store seems like more of a trek, a family in Bakersfield, California, has come up with a creative way to entertain their little girl during the coronavirus pandemic, CBS Los Angeles reports.

That's because Diego Gonzalez built a replica Target and Starbucks stores for his daughter, Mila.

The tiny shops are complete with snacks and soft drinks.

The Target store — where Mila has become the newest "Employee of the Month" — even has a credit card machine.

The family said a local Target store donated a name-tag for Mila, while a Starbucks donated aprons.