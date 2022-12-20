Magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocks Northern California, leaving tens of thousands without power

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting people awake, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and tens of thousands were without power afterward.

No injuries were immediately reported following the earthquake, which occurred about 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 213 miles northwest of San Francisco.

Following the earthquake, more than 66,000 customers were reported to be without power in the surrounding area, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country.

Caroline Titus posted a video of the damage in her living room adding -- "That was a big one. Power is now out in #ferndaleca. House is a mess."

That was a big one. Power is now out in #ferndaleca. House is a mess. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/YEmcv1Urhp — Caroline Titus (@caroline95536) December 20, 2022

Paul Bugnacki also posted photos of damage at his home, adding -- "Major quake in #humboldt just a bit ago. We've got some broken stuff but no major structural damage to the house. Power is out though."

Major quake in #humboldt just a bit ago. We’ve got some broken stuff but no major structural damage to the house. Power is out though. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/abvtv4O7VU — Paul Bugnacki, LCSW (@PBugnacki_LCSW) December 20, 2022

The California Highway Patrol reported the Fernbridge, a 1,320-foot-long concrete arch bridge that crosses the Eel River, has cracks in four places, CBS Bay Area reported.

The earthquake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, waking up thousands of people at 3:39 a.m. Saturday and causing minor damage.

That earthquake was centered in El Cerrito, about a 16-mile drive to downtown San Francisco.