Calendar: Week of June 25

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday's the night for the third annual "Arts for Autism" concert on Broadway, where top stars join with performing arts students on behalf of the charity Autism Speaks.
Watch an announcement video for this year's Arts for Autism concert:
- Arts for Autism, featuring Christopher Jackson, Christine Andreas, Max von Essen and Denée Benton, June 25 at the Gershwin Theatre, New York City | Tickets
- Apply to perform at the June 2019 Arts for Autism event
- Follow Arts for Autism on Facebook
- Autism Speaks
- Follow @AutismSpeaks on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube
Tuesday is Day One for "African-American Portraits," an exhibition of photographs from the 1940s and '50s at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.
- "African American Portraits: Photographs from the 1940s and 1950s," at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York (through October 8)
- Follow @MetMuseum on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube
Wednesday sees the announcement online of the winner of this year's Templeton Prize for "exceptional contributions to affirming life's spiritual dimension."
- templetonprize.org
- Follow @TempletonPrize on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube
- Watch the 2017 Templeton Prize ceremony at the Field Museum, Chicago (YouTube)
Thursday is National Paul Bunyan Day, a salute to the giant lumberjack of American folklore.
- Paul Bunyon Trail (from Brainerd/Baxter, Minn., to Lake Bemidji State Park)
- "Was Paul Bunyon a real person?" (History Channel)
Watch a scene from Walt Disney's 1958 cartoon "Paul Bunyon":
Friday is opening day for "Baseball Americana" at the Library of Congress, an exhibition about the national pastime that features handwritten rules for the game dating back to 1857.
- "Baseball Americana" at Library of Congress, Washington, D.C. (through June 2019)
- Press release: "Baseball Americana" (loc.gov)
- Follow @LibraryCongress on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube
And on Saturday, a Hello Kitty-themed bullet train is scheduled to make its debut run in Japan.
- Press Release: The Hello Kitty Shinkansen
- Western Japan Railway Company
- Science project sends Hello Kitty to space (CBS News, 01/30/13)
- GALLERY: Hello Kitty convention hits L.A.
- Sanrio: Official home of Hello Kitty and Friends