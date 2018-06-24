Calendar: Week of June 25

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday's the night for the third annual "Arts for Autism" concert on Broadway, where top stars join with performing arts students on behalf of the charity Autism Speaks.

Watch an announcement video for this year's Arts for Autism concert:

Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/Twentieth-Century Photography Fund, 2015, 2017

Tuesday is Day One for "African-American Portraits," an exhibition of photographs from the 1940s and '50s at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.



Wednesday sees the announcement online of the winner of this year's Templeton Prize for "exceptional contributions to affirming life's spiritual dimension."



Thursday is National Paul Bunyan Day, a salute to the giant lumberjack of American folklore.

Watch a scene from Walt Disney's 1958 cartoon "Paul Bunyon":

Friday is opening day for "Baseball Americana" at the Library of Congress, an exhibition about the national pastime that features handwritten rules for the game dating back to 1857.



And on Saturday, a Hello Kitty-themed bullet train is scheduled to make its debut run in Japan.