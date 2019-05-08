Busy Philipps gets emotional about new Georgia abortion law and says she had an abortion at age 15

During Tuesday night's episode of the late-night talk show "Busy Tonight," host Busy Philipps spoke candidly about her opposition to Georgia's new, controversial abortion law, which would prohibit an abortion after about six weeks. During the emotional message, the star spoke to why the issue is so important to her -- because she had an abortion as a teen.

"I know that people feel very strongly about abortion, but let me just say this: Women and their doctors are in the best position to make informed decisions about what is best for them," said the actress to the camera. "Nobody else, nobody," said the star as the crowd erupted into cheers.

Philipps then said that these types of legislation won't stop people from making the "incredibly personal choice," but they will "put more women at risk."

"The statistic is that one in four women will have an abortion before age 45. That statistic sometimes surprises people, and maybe you're sitting there thinking, 'I don't know a woman who would have an abortion,' she said. "Well, you know me."

The star explained that she had the procedure when she was 15 years old, and she is telling her viewers about the experience because she is, "genuinely really scared for women and girls all over this country." As she became visibly emotional, Philipps told the audience in the studio and at home that she thinks women should be "talking more" and sharing their "stories more."

Then Philipps changed the subject, saying it was time to talk about the Met Gala. "Is that a hard left turn?" she asked. "Yeah, it is. Is it kind of jarring? Yes, it is also kind of jarring. But, guess what? That's what being a f*****g woman is. Having a regular Tuesday and then suddenly being reminded that people are trying to police your body."

This isn't the first time the actress has spoken about her abortion, she wrote about it in her 2018 book "This Will Only Hurt a Little." She revealed she became pregnant and her boyfriend belonged to a conservative family and they did not support her decision to have an abortion, reported Entertainment Tonight. However, she said her parents, especially her mom, supported her decision and even helped her find a private practice to perform the procedure.

"The truth is, my mother is who you want in your corner when sh** goes down," she writes in the book. "The way she put aside any of her own feelings about what was happening and just supported and loved me was staggering. I wish I had trusted that she would have taken care of me the year before, but there was no point in bringing [it up] now. One trauma at a time."

Philipps is re-sharing her story Tuesday, after Georgia's Gov. Brian Kemp has signed into law the state's "fetal heartbeat bill" that would prohibit abortion after a heartbeat is detected in an embryo. That is something that usually happens between five and six weeks into a women's pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.

Abortion rights advocates have called the bill an effective ban on abortion in the state.

Philipps shared her personal story just days after she announced her show had been canceled.