Buster Posey opts out of playing for San Francisco Giants in coronavirus-shortened MLB season

Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants announced he plans to opt out of playing in the 2020 baseball season, which has been shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic, CBS SF Bay Area reports. Posey said he and his wife recently adopted twin girls who were born prematurely and that this would be the best decision for his family.

"We feel that this is the best decision for these babies and for our family as well," Posey said.

The Giants said on Twitter Posey is an "integral" part of the team, and fully supports his decision. It also said he will be "sorely missed," but looks forward to his return next year.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson #7 of the Atlanta Braves slides into home plate behind the tag of catcher Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants in the second inning during the game at SunTrust Park on September 21, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Getty Images

Posey, 33, is a catcher for the Giants. He had voiced concerns about playing this season ever since the team's first workout last week. While he took part in the socially-distanced practice, he planted the seeds for Friday's announcement.

"I just really think there's no way we can give a hardline answer one way or another to what this is going to look like a week from now much less two months from now," he said at the time.

He wasn't even certain if the season would resume.

"The way I would project it is: I wouldn't be surprised by anything at this point," Posey said. "I wouldn't be surprised if we played 60 games with no hiccup and I wouldn't be surprised if we didn't play a game at all and I wouldn't be surprised if we played half the games. That's just the variability of this to me."

As CBS Sports reports, the six-time All-Star.is the biggest name to opt out of the 2020 season so far.

Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels said he still doesn't "feel that comfortable" about playing this season with his wife expecting their first child in August. Trout said he is planning to play at this point but that much would depend on how he feels the next couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price announced he won't be playing.

"After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family's health for me to not play this season," the five-time All-Star tweeted Saturday.

"I will miss my teammates and will be cheering for them throughout the season and on to a World Series victory. I'm sorry I won't be playing for you this year, but look forward to representing you next year," Price said.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Mike Leake was the first player to announce he would sit out and was joined by Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman, Colorado Rookies centerfielder Ian Desmond and Atlanta Braves pitcher Felix Hernandez and outfielder Nick Markakis.