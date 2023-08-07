"Multiple passengers" dead in bus crash on Pennsylvania interstate, authorities say

"Multiple passengers" were killed in a collision late Sunday night between a charter bus and passenger vehicle on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County in southeast Pennsylvania, state police said.

The bus, carrying 45-50 passengers, flipped on its side and came to rest on the right berm, police said, adding that multiple people were taken to Hershey Medical Center suffering from various injuries.

The Chambers Hill Fire Department was opening up as a reunification center for passengers. The Red Cross was to be there as well.

Dauphin County is home to the state capital, Harrisburg, and Hershey Park.