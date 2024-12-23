Burt, the famous croc from "Crocodile Dundee" movie, dies in Australia

The crocodile who became famous after his appearance in the 1986 film "Crocodile Dundee" has died, the Australian reptile and aquarium attraction where he lived announced on social media.

Burt, the iconic Saltwater crocodile that appeared alongside Paul Hogan and Linda Kozlowski in the hit movie, was believed to be more than 90 years old.

Crocosaurus Cove in Darwin said in an Instagram post that Burt died peacefully over the weekend, "marking the end of an incredible era."

"Burt's life story is one of strength, resilience, and a personality as bold as the Top End itself," the post continued. "Captured in the 1980s in the Reynolds River, Burt became one of the most recognised crocodiles in the world, appearing in Crocodile Dundee and helping to shape Australia's image as a land of rugged natural beauty and awe-inspiring wildlife."

The aquarium said Burt made his way to Crocosarus Cove in 2008 and went on to become "fierce and fascinating ambassador for crocodile education."

"Known for his independent nature, Burt was a confirmed bachelor—an attitude he made clear during his earlier years at a crocodile farm," they said. "His fiery temperament earned him the respect of his caretakers and visitors alike, as he embodied the raw and untamed spirit of the saltwater crocodile."

Paul Hogan carrying a dead crocodile in a bar in a scene from the film 'Crocodile Dundee', 1986. Paramount via Getty Images

In the film, Hogan's character Mick Dundee swaps the Australian outback for the concrete jungle of New York after meeting an American reporter, played by Kozlowski. Burt is seen in a scene where Kozlowski's character is attacked as she kneels next to a creek.

Burt will be honored with a commemorative sign at Crocasourus Cove.