Watch CBS News
Crime

Gunman in deadly Buffalo shooting at Tops supermarket to face death penalty in federal case

/ CBS/AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Live Live

Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket, they said in a court filing Friday. Payton Gendron, 20, is already serving a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole after he pleaded guilty to state charges of murder and hate-motivated domestic terrorism in the 2022 attack.

The Justice Department, in the filing, said that "the United States believes the circumstances … are such that, in the event of a conviction, a sentence of death is justified."  

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.    

First published on January 12, 2024 / 12:13 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.