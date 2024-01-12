Gunman in deadly Buffalo shooting at Tops supermarket to face death penalty in federal case

Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket, they said in a court filing Friday. Payton Gendron, 20, is already serving a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole after he pleaded guilty to state charges of murder and hate-motivated domestic terrorism in the 2022 attack.

The Justice Department, in the filing, said that "the United States believes the circumstances … are such that, in the event of a conviction, a sentence of death is justified."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.