Bubba Wallace​'s family relives his cousin's death "every time a black man is killed unnecessarily," his mom says

It was an emotional finish for NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace at Monday's Geico 500 race. He placed 14th, but as spectators in Black Lives Matter shirts greeted him with cheers, he called the race a "win."

"This is probably the most badass moment right here," he said. "It's been tough."

The FBI joined the investigation into a noose found hanging in Wallace's garage stall at Alabama's Talladega Superspeedway Sunday, prompting his peers to show their support by escorting his car onto the track before Monday's race.

Wallace's mother, Desiree, told CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan that Bubba's story transcends racing. His cousin was killed by police in 2003, and his mom said the recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd sparked her son's activism.

"Every time a black man is killed unnecessarily, you know, we relive that," she said. "He probably just finally realized that, you know, I have a platform, so it's time that I use it, so I am very proud of him."

Fellow drivers echoed that call to action on Monday, including Ryan Blaney, Wallace's friend who won Monday night's race.

"What happened was absolutely disgusting," Blaney said. "I'm always going to stand behind him 100% of the way."

And with that kind of support, Wallace said he won't let any acts of hatred slow him down.

"Sorry I'm not wearing my mask, but I wanted to show whoever it was that you're not going to take away my smile, and I'm going to keep on going," he said.

In a call with reporters about the noose incident, NASCAR executives said it was "too early" to get into specifics about surveillance footage.

They said they'll provide any garage video they have to the FBI, but would not confirm if there is footage of the culprit.