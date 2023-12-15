Bryant Gumbel opens up to friend Jane Pauley on "CBS News Sunday Morning"

Bryant Gumbel on being demanding of himself

Award-winning journalist Bryant Gumbel earlier in his career spent seven years alongside Jane Pauley on the "Today" show. Now, Gumbel sits down with Pauley to talk about their friendship, his career and his future in an interview for "CBS News Sunday Morning," to be broadcast December 17 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Gumbel also talked with Pauley about "Real Sports," his HBO series ending next week after 29 years and 320 editions. He said he knew his contract was coming up, and when he asked himself if he could do another three years, the answer was no.

"I'm OK with that," Gumbel said . "I'm at peace with it."

Here's an excerpt of the interview:

BRYANT GUMBEL: Only a fool says 'never.' So, I would never say never again, but I'm not actively looking for another chapter; I'm really not.

JANE PAULEY: In your fantasy life –

GUMBEL: Uh-oh.

PAULEY: Would you have played with a band or been a professional golfer or what?

GUMBEL: No. You know what? This is going to sound very pollyannaish: I've kind of lived my fantasy life. I really have. … And if you had told me when I was in high school in Chicago, what I would do with my life, I would've said, I'll sign up for that in a heartbeat. That's my fantasy life and I'm okay with it.

