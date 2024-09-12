Bryan Kohberger's trial for Idaho student murders moved to Boise

Bryan Kohberger's murder trial for the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students has been moved to Boise, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled on Thursday.

The court's order stated that all proceedings in the case be moved from Latah County, where Moscow, Idaho, is located, to Ada County, which includes the state capital of Boise. District Judge Steven Hipple was assigned to the trial, the filing stated, and Kohberger was to be transferred into the custody of the Ada County Sheriff.

Idaho Second District Judge John C. Judge filed paperwork on Sept. 9 stating he was concerned about Kohberger's ability to receive a fair trial at the Latah County courthouse in Moscow, where the university is located. Four college students — Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves — were fatally stabbed in a rental house near the campus, and their deaths and the ensuing arrest of Kohberger had shaken the tight-knit community in the small city.

From left: University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were found dead on November 13 at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho. CBS News

Kohberger's defense team said the ensuing media coverage after the murders was inflammatory and left Latah County residents strongly biased against their client. A company hired by the defense team surveyed the community and found that 98% percent of the respondents said they recognized the case and 70% of that group said they had already formed the opinion that Kohberger is guilty.

Judge also noted in last week's filing the Latah courthouse wasn't big enough to accommodate the case given the extensive media coverage and interest and that the county sheriff didn't have enough deputies to handle security.

Goncalves' family has expressed frustration over the impending courthouse move. On Monday the family issued a statement saying they were "incredibly disappointed" in the change of venue.

