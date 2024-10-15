BrucePac meat recall includes these foods from Trader Joe's, Kroger and more. Here's a list.

Conn. lawmakers want accountability in listeria outbreak linked to Boar's Head products Conn. lawmakers want accountability in listeria outbreak linked to Boar's Head products 00:46

Hundreds of products sold at grocery chains such as Kroger, Wegmans and Trader Joe's are part of a BrucePac meat recall involving almost 10 million pounds of meat and poultry that may be contaminated with listeria bacteria, which can cause illness and death.

The products were disclosed Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in a 326-page list. Recalled products range from a Kroger Mexican-style street corn salad to a Wegmans salad bowl with chicken and uncured bacon. Other brands whose products are part of the recall include Taylor Farms, Boston Market, 7-Eleven, Aldi's and Rao's (see list below).

The recall, first announced October 9, was sparked by USDA officials detecting listeria in samples of ready-to-eat poultry products during routine testing. While the recall initially included 75 meat and chicken products, the expanded list covers hundreds of prepared meal products, from salads to pasta dinners, made with recalled meat from BrucePac's Oklahoma plant.

The recalled products have the establishment numbers "51205 or P-51205" inside or under the USDA mark of inspection.

But the USDA is urging consumers to check the list of products involved in the recall because they may have a different establishment on the label due to processing by other companies.

"Consumers are urged to carefully review the information, including the product and label information" involved in the recall, the agency said.

The products were produced from June 19, 2024 to Oct. 8, 2024. Because some consumers may still have the products in their fridge or freezer, they should check and throw away any of the recalled products, officials stressed.

Listeria infections typically cause fever, muscle aches and tiredness and may cause stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Symptoms can occur quickly or to up to 10 weeks after eating contaminated food. The infections are especially dangerous for older people, those with weakened immune systems or who are pregnant.

BrucePac meat recall

7-Eleven:

7-Eleven Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad



7-Eleven Country Style Chef Salad with Ham and Chicken 8.1 oz



7-Eleven Caesar Salad with Chicken 7.8 oz



7-Eleven Fiesta Style Salad with Chicken 9.25 oz



Aldi's:

Fusia (Aldi's) Garlic Chicken Bowl - Frozen Bowl Meal, 9 oz

Amazon Kitchen:

Amazon Kitchen Chicken & Pepper Jack Wrap 10.1 oz

Amazon Kitchen Chicken Caesar Wrap 9.4 oz

Amazon Kitchen Caesar Salad with Grilled White Chicken 9.46 oz

Amazon Kitchen Cobb Salad with Grilled White Chicken & Bacon11.9 oz

Amazon Kitchen Mediterranean Style Salad with Grilled White Chicken 9.14 oz

Amazon Kitchen Taco Salad with Paprika Seasoned Grilled White Chicken 11.94 oz

Amazon Kitchen Sesame Chicken Salad with Grilled White Chicken 10.91 oz



Amazon Kitchen Apple & Cheddar Salad with Grilled White Chicken 9.7 oz

Boston Market:

Boston Market Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo 13 oz



Boston Market Chicken Bacon Ranch 13 oz

Boston Market Chicken, Broccoli & Cheese Casserole 13 oz.

Boston Market Chicken Fajita Rice Bowl 12.5 oz



Boston Market Chicken Bacon Ranch 369G

Giant Eagle:

Giant Eagle Caesar Salad Bowl with Chicken Family Size 12.15 oz



Giant Eagle Southwest Style Salad Bowl with Chicken Family Size 11.65 oz

Giant Eagle Dill Pickle Crunch Salad Bowl with Chicken and Bacon 6.15 oz

Kroger:

Kroger Salad Kit Southwest Style Salad with Chicken 11.65 oz

Kroger Mexican Style Street Corn Salad 6.4 oz

Kroger Chicken Caesar With Bacon Salad 5.75 oz

Kroger BLT Salad 6.5 oz



Kroger Caesar Salad with Chicken 12.15 oz



Kroger Chef Salad 6.7 oz

Kroger Cobb Salad 6.4 oz

Kroger Chicken Caesar with Bacon 5.75 oz

Kroger Mexican Style Street Corn with Chicken 6.4 oz

Kroger BLT Chicken Salad 6.5 oz



Kroger Garden Salad with Chicken & Bacon 5.75 oz



Kroger Santa Fe Style 6 oz



Kroger Apple Walnut with Chicken 5.5 oz

Kroger Chicken Caesar 6 oz



ReadyMeals:

ReadyMeals Chopped Caesar Salad with Chicken 8.5 oz

ReadyMeals Caesar Salad with Chicken 10 oz

ReadyMeals Family Size Caesar Salad with Chicken 13.75 oz

ReadyMeals Chopped Asian Inspired Salad with Chicken 8.25 oz



ReadyMeals Asian Style Salad with Chicken 11 oz



ReadyMeals Family Size Asian Style Salad with Chicken 15 oz



ReadyMeals Chopped Southwestern Style Salad with Chicken 8.5 oz



ReadyMeals Southwest Style Salad with Chicken 10.5 oz



ReadyMeals Southwest Salad with Brown Rice and Chicken 9 oz



ReadyMeals Chef Salad with Chicken & Ham 10.25 oz



ReadyMeals Family Size Chef Salad with Chicken & Bacon 16.15 oz



ReadyMeals Cobb Salad with Grilled Chicken & Bacon 9.85 oz



ReadyMeals California Inspired Avocado Salad with Chicken & Bacon 10.35 oz



ReadyMeals Berry Salad with Chicken 8.35 oz



ReadyMeals Apple Walnut Salad with Chicken 9 oz



ReadyMeals Chopped Sweet Kale Salad with Chicken 9.5 oz



ReadyMeals Thai Style Salad with Chicken 11.5 oz



ReadyMeals Chicken Caesar Sandwich Wrap 9 oz



ReadyMeals Chicken Chipotle Sandwich Wrap 9.5 oz



ReadyMeals Chicken & Bacon Cobb Wrap 10.9 oz



ReadyMeals Thai Style Peanut Chicken Wrap 11.35 oz



ReadyMeals Romesco Chicken with Mozzarella Sandwich 7.5 oz



ReadyMeals Chicken Salad Sandwich with Superfood Salad 5.8 oz



ReadyMeals Chicken Salad Sandwich with Apples and Grapes 7.3 oz



ReadyMeals Chicken & Teriyaki Sauce with Rice 12.75 oz



ReadyMeals Chicken Alfredo 14 oz



ReadyMeals Chicken Alfredo 31 oz



ReadyMeals Chicken Piccata with Capellini Pasta 12.9 oz



ReadyMeals Chicken Fajita Bowl with Creamy Chipotle Sauce 11.6 oz



ReadyMeals Green Chile Sauce Chicken Enchilada 13 oz



Rao's:

Rao's Chicken Alfredo 8/8.4 oz

Taylor Farms:

Taylor Farms Caesar Salad with Chicken 9.5 oz

Taylor Farms Cobb Salad with Chicken and Bacon 11.4 oz

Taylor Farms Cobb Salad With Chicken 9.4oz



Taylor Farms Creamy Italian Salad with Chicken 10oz

Taylor Farms Chicken Caesar Wrap 7oz

Taylor Farms Santa Fe with Chicken 7.05oz



Trader Joe's:



Trader Joe's Crunchy Slaw 12oz

Trader Joe's Harvest Salad with Grilled Chicken 11 oz

Trader Joe's Curried White Chicken Deli Salad 11 oz

Trader Joe's Chicken Enchiladas Verde 17.6 oz

Trader Joe's Pacific SaladwithChicken13.25 oz

Trader Joe's Wine Country White Chicken Salad with Cranberries & Pecans 12 oz

Trader Joe's Waldorf Salad with Grilled White Chicken Meat 11.5oz

Trader Joe's Green Goddess Salad with Blackened Chicken Thigh Meat 9.75 oz



Wegmans:

Wegmans Salad Bowl BLT Ranch Salad with Chicken 6.5 oz

Wegmans Salad Bowl Apple & Walnut with Chicken 5.5 oz

Wegmans Salad Bowl Chicken Caesar 6.25 oz

Wegmans Salad Bowl Chef 7.75 oz

Wegmans Salad Bowl Chicken & Uncured Bacon Cobb 7.6 oz

Wegmans Salad Bowl Santa Fe Style 6.35 oz