Bruce Springsteen's one-man show is coming to Netflix

Broadway's hottest show is coming to Netflix. Bruce Springsteen and the streaming service announced on Wednesday that "Springsteen on Broadway" will launch globally on Netflix on Dec. 15, 2018 -- the final night of the rocker's completely sold out 236-show run at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway.

"Springsteen on Broadway" is the 20-time Grammy Award winner's intimate one-man show in which he performs music and tells stories from his autobiography, "Born to Run." Last year, when he announced the shows, Springsteen said, "I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible. My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work. All of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value."

Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer of Netflix, said in a statement, "We are thrilled to bring Bruce Springsteen -- a master storyteller, humanitarian and voice of the everyman -- to Netflix in this historic one man show. This groundbreaking experience defies the boundaries of theater, concerts and film and will give our global audience an intimate look at one of the biggest cultural icons of our time."

Netflix's "Springsteen on Broadway" will be directed and produced by Thom Zimny, who was behind "Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Live in New York City (2001)," and the same team that produced the live show, including Springsteen manager Jon Landau, Springsteen tour director George Travis, and Landau Management partner Barbara Carr. Landau said he and Springsteen are excited to bring the show to all of the artist's fans.

"Springsteen on Broadway" began previews on Oct. 3, 2017, officially opened October 12 and was extended three times. By the time the show closes, Springsteen will have performed it 236 times.

Recently, Springsteen's show made headlines when he went off script to slam the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy at the U.S.-Mexico border. The rocker expressed dismay about the separation of immigrant parents and children, which Mr. Trump later backed away from, and said he wanted to remind his fans that "righteous passion ... [is] alive and well and still there at the center of the beating heart of our country."