2 more Broward sheriff's deputies fired over inaction during Parkland shooting

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said two additional deputies have been fired as a result of an internal affairs investigation into the agency's response to the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people in February 2018. Tony said during a news conference Wednesday morning that deputies Edward Eason and Josh Stambaugh were fired Tuesday for their inaction.

Tony did not provide details but said a lengthy report would be released later.

"In essence, it was neglect of duty. We lost 17 people," Tony said.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, center. Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

Seven deputies were the subject of the internal review, which was initiated by Tony, who took over the sheriff's office after sheriff Scott Israel was suspended in the fallout over the shooting response. Israel is appealing that decision before the state Senate.

"When I first took command here, it was important for me to understand the changes that were going to be needed for me to get a comprehensive review of the entire incident as it occurred, including the actions or inaction of our deputies," Tony said.

Two other deputies were fired earlier this month for neglect of duty. One of those was school resource officer Scot Peterson, who was also arrested on criminal charges for child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury.

Video showed Peterson staying outside a school building during the massacre, drawing national outrage.

Tony said no action was taken against three other deputies and said the department is moving forward with making changes to officer training.

Nikolas Cruz, 20, faces the death penalty if convicted in the shootings. His lawyers have said he will plead guilty in return for a life prison sentence but prosecutors have rejected that offer.