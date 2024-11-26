WNBA star Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle share photos of baby boy: "We love every second"

Brittney Griner and wife, Cherelle, celebrate first holiday season as a family with Bash

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner and her wife Cherelle are sharing photos of their first child, Bash Griner, who the couple welcomed back in July.

Brittney and Cherelle Griner with their son, Bash. Brittney and Cherelle Griner

"Family shoots have become a team effort. It's a series of smiles, tears, feedings and naps," Cherelle told "CBS Mornings." "We love every second and can't wait to take our first Christmas pictures as a family."

Cherelle revealed her pregnancy on social media earlier this year. In May, the couple shared videos from their baby shower exclusively with "CBS Mornings."

When Griner announced Bash's birth a few months ago, she said, "my world changed."

Griner, 33, made headlines in 2022 when she was arrested in Russia after a search of her luggage at a Moscow Airport revealed vape cartridges.

Griner — who was playing basketball in Russia during the WNBA off-season — pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years in prison. She was detained for 10 months, and in December 2022, after negotiations between Washington and Moscow, she was freed from Russia in a prisoner swap. Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was released from U.S. custody in exchange for Griner.

