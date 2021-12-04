Britney Spears says she was forced to go to therapy for years: "10 hours a day, 7 days a week"

Britney Spears said in an Instagram post Thursday she went to therapy for years against her will. The singer had limited freedom over her life, career and finances for more than a decade until her court-ordered conservatorship was terminated last month.

In the Instagram post, Spears performed a satirical skit impersonating her many therapists and wrote about the experiences and celebrated her medication working in the caption.

"As much therapy as I've had to do against my will ... being forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success ... it was a joy ... no really," Spears said. "10 hours a day, 7 days a week ... no lie ... in this beautiful nation it would only be fair to me to dedicate my life to skits to the wonderful therapist!!!!"

Britney Spears attends Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The singer celebrated her 40th birthday Thursday, posting several Instagrams about her newfound freedom. In one post, Spears said she was only allowed to go out and party twice during her 250-show residency in Las Vegas.

"I think I will have to put on my hot little dresses on every night for the rest of my life to break even for woking for my family my whole life with only old songs permitted," she wrote.

On November 12, a Los Angeles judge terminated Spears' court-ordered conservatorship, giving the pop star freedom over her life, career and finances for the first time in nearly 14 years.

Confetti flies as protesters celebrate at the #FreeBritney Termination Rally Getty Images

Before the ruling, Spears said her father Jamie Spears, who served as her co-conservator, and others in her management team used the conservatorship to be controlling and abusive.

"I think this conservatorship is abusive. I don't think I can live a full life," she told the court in June. "I feel ganged up on, I feel bullied and I feel alone. I shouldn't be in a conservatorship if I can work and provide money and work for myself and pay other people. It makes no sense."

Jamie Spears disputed his daughter's allegations but supported her decision to end the conservatorship.

"Britney, as of today, is a free woman, and she's an independent woman," Matthew Rosengart, Spears' attorney, told a cheering crowd on November 12. "And the rest, with her support system, will be up to Britney."

While Spears is free from her conservatorship, the court will address final motions in hearings on December 8 and January 19.