Britney Spears responds to ex-husband Kevin Federline's claims that sons have chosen not to see her anymore

Britney Spears has responded to her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, who alleged Spears no longer sees their two sons. Federline told the Daily Mail last week that Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, "have decided they are not seeing her right now."

Britney wrote in an Instagram story that it "saddened" that her ex was discussing the relationship.

In the interview, Federline also said it had been a few months since the boys had seen Britney, and that her conservatorship "saved" her.

During the conservatorship, Britney's father, Jamie Spears, and other business managers controlled her financial and health decisions. The arrangement was terminated after a lengthy court battle, during which Britney said the conservatorship was abusive.

Spears has been estranged from her family and since the conservatorship ended in November, and she has often posted negatively about them on Instagram.

"This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else" Federline told the Daily Mail. "It's been tough. It's the most challenging thing I've ever had to do in my life." He also said the boys ultimately decided not to go to Britney's wedding to Sam Asghari in June.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Spears further addressed Federline's comments. "The conservatorship has only been over for eight months," she wrote. "Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well!!!!!. I'm only human and I've done my best."

"I'm not surprised that as my family did their share of interviews, they will to," she wrote. "I'm not surprised at all with their behavior and their approach to what I've had to deal with."

Federline also said "there were a lot of things going on" that he didn't feel comfortable with when his sons would visit their mother in recent years. He also pointed to her Instagram, where she posts often. He said as well as posting naked photos, she has also launched attacks on social media against him and his family, the Daily Mail reports.

In her post, Spears said the Federlines should watch the content other artists have put out. "Other artists have made much worse when their children were extremely young!!!" she wrote.