Britney Spears reacts to the end of her conservatorship: "I'm celebrating my freedom"

Britney Spears is celebrating the end of her conservatorship. A Los Angeles judge terminated the arrangement on Friday, giving the pop star control over her health, estate and finance for the first time in more than 13 years.

"What an amazing weekend... I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time!!!" Spears wrote on Instagram on Monday. "I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen last night!!!! I'm celebrating my freedom and my B-day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!! I mean after 13 years ... I think I've waited long ENOUGH!!!!"

Spears, who turns 40 in December, thanked her attorney, Matthew Rosengart, for his work on her case. She hired Rosengart in July after the judge gave her the right to hire her own counsel.

"I'm so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did," she wrote. "He has truly turned my life around ... I'm forever thankful for that !!!! What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory... I love my fans so much ... so thank you!!!!⁣"

Britney Spears in 2018. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

In 2008, her father, Jamie Spears, was granted the conservatorship after Britney purportedly struggled with mental health issues and was hospitalized. After her release, the court made the conservatorship permanent, giving her father and another co-conservator power over her finances and medical decisions.

Britney broke her silence on the conservatorship over the summer, calling the arrangement "abusive," and claiming members of the conservatorship had complete control of her life.

"I don't think I can live a full life," Britney said in June. "I feel ganged up on, I feel bullied and I feel alone. I shouldn't be in a conservatorship if I can work and provide money and work for myself and pay other people. It makes no sense."