British Ambassador Kim Darroch says U.K. is "disappointed" U.S. reimposed sanctions on Iran

British Ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch said that the United Kingdom is "disappointed" that the U.S. has reimposed sanctions on Iran. In this week's episode of "The Takeout," CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett and Darroch discussed the future of the Iran nuclear deal since President Trump withdrew from the deal in May. Mr. Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran earlier this month.

Darroch said that the U.K. signed onto the Iran nuclear deal under the Obama administration because it believed it would benefit British security and intend to remain in the deal "as long as the Iranians adhere to it and abide by it." The deal, signed by Iran, the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, China, Russia and the European Union, eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for the winding down of Iran's nuclear missile program.

"We are disappointed that the administration withdrew from it, and we are disappointed that the U.S. reimposed sanctions," Darroch said. He added that the U.K. and the EU agree with the U.S. about the threat of Iran in certain areas, such as the continued development of ballistic missiles and Iran's support of terrorist organizations in countries such as Yemen and Lebanon.

Darroch said that despite the withdrawal of the U.S. and the reimposition of sanctions, he hoped that Iran would adhere to its side of the deal.

"We would regret if they decided to pull out of the deal," he said about Iran.

Darroch also discussed the relationship between the U.S. and the U.K., and addressed the president's policy of "America First." He said that while the U.K. had a good relationship with the Trump administration, British leaders also recognized the need to communicate with the president's circle of outside advisers and "look at Twitter a bit more often than we used to."

"There are times when things happen unexpectedly. That's not unique to this administration," Darroch said. He dodged a question about Mr. Trump's effect on Europe.

"Let's see where relations between relations between the European Union and this administration go," he said. Darroch praised Mr. Trump for pressing NATO member countries to spend more on defense.

"My interpretation of what the president says is that he believes strongly in pursuing American interests," Darroch said.

