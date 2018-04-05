Brian Lancaster, MTV "Road Rules" star, is dead at 43

Brian Lancaster, who competed on the seventh season of MTV's "Road Rules" in 1999, has died at 43. ET reports that the Chester County Coroner's Office in Pennsylvania confirmed that the reality star died last Thursday. Authorities say his death is still under investigation.

The DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home in West Chester, Pennsylvania, shared an obituary for Lancaster on its website, which states that Lancaster died in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. A private service was held on Wednesday for friends and family.

The obituary remembered him as a "jack of many trades, including advertising account manager, telecommunications project manager, special education teacher, bartender, and reality TV star" and highlighted his interest in the outdoors and Jamaican culture.

The obit also refers to Lancaster as "an inspired artist, prolific writer and wordsmith, life-long rock hound" and more. It also requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name can be made to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, where Lancaster got his dog.

Lancaster was 23 when he appeared on "Road Rules," and he participated in 13 missions shot in Mexico, Costa Rica and the U.S.

Lancaster is survived by his fiancee, Sarah J. Bell and his parents, Dennis and Carol Lancaster.