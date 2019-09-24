U.K. Supreme Court rules Boris Johnson's pre-Brexit suspension of Parliament unlawful

London — The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom has declared Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament just weeks before the deadline for Britain to leave the European Union unlawful. Johnson was accused of suspending, or "proroguing" the legislature to limit the time lawmakers have to debate and intervene in his Brexit policy. He had insisted the prorogation was standard operating procedure for a new prime minister, and that it had nothing to do with the looming Brexit deadline.

Lady Hayle, President of the Supreme Court, announced the decision Tuesday, saying she and the other 10 justices had reached a unanimous decision that Johnson's decision to send the lawmakers home before such a monumental change in the trajectory of the U.K. was unlawful, as Parliament "has a right to a voice in how that change comes about."

It was a devastating blow to Johnson, and the high court essentially cleared the way for Parliament to reconvene immediately to resume debating his Brexit plans. The ruling by the 11 justices was in line with a previous decision by a Scottish court, which also found Johnson's move to suspend parliament was illegal, null and void.

"Parliament has not been prorogued. This is the unanimous decision of all 11 justices," Lady Hale said. She noted the "quite exceptional circumstances" under which Johnson had attempted to suspend Parliament, and said the "effect on the fundamentals of our democracy was extreme."

Hayle said Johnson's government had given "no justification" for the five-week prorogation, which she noted would normally last four to six days. The government, she said, failed to explain "why it was necessary to bring normal parliamentary business to a halt five weeks before" the Brexit deadline.

It was unclear how soon Parliamentarians might actually return to their work, as the high court left those details to the legislature's leadership to determine.

Lawmakers from the anti-Brexit camp — and those who say the 2016 public referendum results should be honored, but not without a deal in place to replace the relationship — hailed the court's decision as a defense of Britain's centuries-old system of democracy, which effectively places the Parliament at the top of the pecking order, over the minister.

Johnson had vowed to pull Britain out of the European Union by the scheduled October 31 deadline, with or without a deal laying out future trade and customs arrangements. That, in spite of dire warnings from economists, business leaders and even politicians from his own Conservative Party that a so called no-deal Brexit could severely damage the U.K. economy and cause shortages of food and medicines as log-jams form at ports.

Resistance to a no-deal breakup is so strong in Parliament that in the days before Johnson sent them all home, the lawmakers passed legislation that made it illegal for him to forge ahead down that path. The vote on September 4 means that if Johnson, if he can even maintain his position, will be in violation of the law if he takes Britain out of the EU with no deal in place.

The prime minister has dismissed the warnings of no-deal exit chaos as "fear-mongering," insisting they are overstated and that the U.K. will be prepared for the divorce with or without a deal.

Johnson has touted ongoing negotiations with EU leaders to hash out a new withdrawal agreement to replace the one his predecessor Theresa May reached, but failed three times to get the British Parliament to endorse.

The "backstop" problem

The sticking point in the agreement that May negotiated is the "backstop" provision for the Irish border. The clause was written to ensure that, regardless of other trade and customs terms, the border between Northern Ireland, which is part of Britain, and the Republic of Ireland, which is an independent nation and EU member, remains open as it has since the late 1990s.

Ireland's government and the EU insist it is vital to ensure that border stays open, without security checkpoints and with minimal customs checks, to avoid rekindling the sectarian tension of "The Troubles" that ended with the Good Friday Agreement.

That pact, which officially took effect in December of 1999, ended the violence and established the partially devolved government in the British territory of Northern Ireland. It also opened up the border that divides the Irish island, creating a frictionless and virtually imperceptible (apart from road signs) crossing point between the U.K. and the EU.

The problem is that ardent supporters of Brexit, including Johnson, say the backstop as negotiated by May could effectively leave the whole U.K. beholden to the EU's trade rules indefinitely, even after Brexit.

Europe, meanwhile, has repeatedly called on Johnson's government to put forth a viable alternative to the Irish backstop in May's draft. Johnson's negotiators did, after weeks of delay, send some ideas to Brussels last week, but the Europeans dismissed them as untenable and insufficient.