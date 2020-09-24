Celebrities and athletes voice anger over Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

Some big names in sports and entertainment took to social media Wednesday night to voice their outrage over the announcement that no officers will be charged for their role in the death of Breonna Taylor. Only one of the three defendants in the case, former Louisville Police detective Brett Hankison, was indicted. He faces three felony counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for firing rounds that entered the apartment of Taylor's neighbor.

Taylor was shot multiple times by officers who burst into her home on March 13 during a narcotics investigation. The officers say they identified themselves as police serving a warrant before entering, but Taylor's boyfriend said there was no warning. No drugs were found.

Protests erupted Wednesday evening across the country after the grand jury's decision was announced, leading to dozens of arrests. Two Louisville officers were shot and wounded as they responded to unrest in the city.

In a tweet, NFL free agent and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick condemned the "white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor's life."

Martin Luther King III, the son of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., called it "a sad day for America and for justice."

"Today, no one was truly charged for Breonna Taylor's murder, and her family deserves much better," King wrote. "This is again why elections matter, not just for president. We must vote up and down the ballot by November 3rd. Black Lives Matter."

Grammy award-winning singer Alicia Keys called the verdict "unjust" and "disrespectful."

Los Angels Lakers star LeBron James voiced both sadness and anger and the grand jury's decision, saying he had been left "lost for words."

"I'm devastated, hurt, sad, mad! We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and not her beautiful life. Was I surprised at the verdict. Absolutely not but damnit I was & still am hurt and heavy hearted!"

Comedian DL Hughley also pointed to the indictment of Hankison for firing through Taylor's apartment wall as an example of lopsided justice, saying: "The Apartment building she was killed in got more justice than her!"

Two-time NBA All-Star, Isaiah Thomas said you "can't put a price on JUSTICE!!!! They know exactly what they doing."

Taylor's death at the hands of police is among several law enforcement shootings that have fueled months of nationwide protests demanding police reform and racial justice.