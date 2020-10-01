Brad Parscale resigns from Trump campaign after threatening to harm himself over the weekend

Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale has tendered his resignation from President Trump's reelection bid, and it has been accepted, a campaign source and a former campaign aide confirmed to CBS News.

Parscale was demoted from the role of campaign manager over the summer but was still employed as a senior adviser. Politico first reported his departure. A Trump 2020 spokesperson did not dispute the report, which quoted a statement by Parscale saying that he planned to focus on his family and "get help dealing with the overwhelming stress."

This follows Parscale's removal from his home by Fort Lauderdale police over the weekend after he had barricaded himself in his home with firearms and threatened to harm himself. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday night.

According to a statement provided to Politico, Parscale's wife, Candice, denied that Parscale abused her, although a police report said she had told authorities that bruises on her arms were the result of an altercation they had had a few days earlier.

Brad Parscale seen August 15, 2019, in Manchester, New Hampshire. Getty Images

A former senior campaign aide said Parscale's departure "was expected."

He was replaced as campaign manager by Bill Stepien in July. Parscale's fall came slowly, but accelerated after President Trump's Tulsa rally, when Parscale and the campaign boasted that 1 million people had requested tickets for the event, but only 6,200 showed up at the 19,000-seat BOK Center. Parscale's operation also spent heavily on ads early in the presidential campaign, despite the fact that Mr. Trump did not face a serious primary challenge.

Nicole Sganga, Kathryn Watson and Fin Gomez contributed to this report