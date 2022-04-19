Brother of youngest Boston Marathon bombings victim finishes his first: "I did it for both of us"

Twenty-year-old Henry Richard was emotional as he completed the 2022 Boston Marathon on Monday. His brother, Martin, was eight when he was killed in the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013, CBS Boston reports. Martin was the youngest to die.

It was Henry's first Boston Marathon.

Henry's parents and sister Jane were there to meet him with hugs at the finish line. "It meant the world to me that they were here waiting," Henry said.

VIDEO: Henry Richard, Martin Richard's brother crosses the finish line, completing his first Boston Marathon pic.twitter.com/mp1rWlNx67 — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 18, 2022

Meb Keflezighi, the 2014 Boston Marathon winner, was there to give Henry his medal.

"It's great to get here finally. It's been years in the making for me so I'm just so happy I could finally be here," Henry said. "I know Martin would have been doing it with me — so happy to finish it, that's all I can think about."

Henry Richard, the brother of 2013 Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard, is hugged by his family after finishing the 126th Boston Marathon in Boston on April 18, 2022. FAITH NINIVAGGI / REUTERS

"I did it for both of us, and my sister and the rest of my family," he continued.

Henry said he plans to run the marathon again.

"I love this city and I couldn't be more grateful to them and everything they've done for me," Henry said. "No matter what happens, you've got to keep fighting -- you'll get to where you want to go."

Henry ran with Team MR8, to raise money for the Martin Richard Foundation, which promotes inclusion, kindness, and peace in Martin's legacy.

Keflezighi ran the Boston Marathon for Team MR8 in 2018 after retiring from competitive racing. "Martin is always on my mind," Keflezighi said. "For Henry to come in here, what a courage. What a courage, what a strength."