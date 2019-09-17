Bon Appétit reveals the 2019 Hot 10, a list of the country's best new restaurants

Bon Appétit has revealed the 2019 Hot 10, the magazine's ranking of the country's 10 best new restaurants.

The top spot in the annual list is Konbi, in Los Angeles, an ode to Japan's 24-hour convenience stores. In second place is Khao Noodle Shop in Dallas, Texas, and number three is Longoven in Richmond, Virginia.



The list has always been about more than white tablecloths and fancy dining – great food, and a great story, are far more important.

Here is Bon Appétit's full list:

1. Konbi (Los Angeles)

2. Khao Noodle Shop (Dallas)

3. Longoven (Richmond)

4. Ochre Bakery (Detroit)

5. The Elysian Bar (New Orleans)

6. Kopitiam (New York)

7. Tailor (Nashville)

8. Le Comptoir du Vin (Baltimore)

9. Matt's BBQ Tacos (Portland)

10. The Wolf's Tailor (Denver)