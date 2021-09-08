Bob Odenkirk returns to "Better Call Saul" set after heart attack

Bob Odenkirk has returned to the set of the hit AMC show "Better Call Saul" after suffering a "small heart attack" in July. Odenkirk, 58, tweeted about his return on Wednesday.

"Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people," the Emmy Award-winning actor tweeted. "BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!"

Odenkirk, who is known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "Fargo," was hospitalized in July after collapsing on the set of "Better Call Saul." He later said he suffered a "small heart attack" and that doctors were able to remove the blockage in his heart without surgery.

"Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me," he tweeted in July. "It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much."

Odenkirk stars in "Better Call Saul," the prequel to the acclaimed series "Breaking Bad." The show, which is in its sixth season, explores the years that turned Jimmy McGill into Saul Goodman, a crooked lawyer who aided Walter White and Jesse Pinkman's drug enterprise.

Odenkirk is a two-time Emmy winner for his work writing on "Saturday Night Live" and "The Ben Stiller Show." He's been nominated twice for "Better Call Saul."