New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez accused of receiving gifts linked to Qatar investment

Washington — Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, is facing allegations of accepting expensive gifts in exchange for favorable comments about Qatar, according to a second superseding indictment unsealed Tuesday.

The indictment does not charge Menendez with any additional crimes, but includes new allegations to support the charges in the first superseding indictment from October and the original indictment in September.

Menendez and his wife, Nadine, are charged with four counts related to an alleged bribery scheme in which prosecutors say they accepted lavish gifts in exchange for using his power and influence as a U.S. senator to benefit three businessmen and Egypt's government. They have denied wrongdoing.

The latest indictment alleges Menendez assisted one of the businessmen, who was seeking a multimillion-dollar investment from a company with ties to the Qatari government, by making multiple public statements in support of the government.

