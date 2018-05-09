Blankenship taunted by Mitch McConnell's campaign

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's campaign tweeted a taunt at Don Blankenship after the coal magnate and ex-convict lost his bid for the Senate Tuesday night. "Thanks for playing, Don," Team Mitch tweeted after the results came in.

The tweet features a photo of McConnell, superimposed into a promo for the Netflix series "Narcos," which follows the life of cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar. The tweet jabbed at Blankenship's nickname for McConnell, "Cocaine Mitch."

During the primary campaign, Blankenship released a web ad that had a mystifying kicker about ridding the Senate of "Cocaine Mitch."

"One of my goals as U.S. senator will be to ditch 'Cocaine Mitch,'" Blankenship said in the ad. "When you're voting for me, you're voting for the sake of the kids." He later explained the aspersion as a reference to the fact that McConnell's father-in-law, who owns a Chinese shipping company, "was implicated recently in smuggling cocaine from Colombia to Europe, hidden aboard a company ship carrying foreign coal," Blankenship said in a statement.

Blankenship came in third, behind Rep. Evan Jenkins and the winner of the GOP primary, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Here's what the pre-photoshopped promo looks like:

Just for reference, this is Netflix's cover image for "Narcos"@Team_Mitch's trolling is pretty excellent here pic.twitter.com/pz2M0QbVm8 — Peter Stevenson (@PeterWStevenson) May 9, 2018

Narcos quipped in a tweet, "Low blow, Mitch."