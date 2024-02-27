Philadelphia museum honoring Black veterans who serve in law enforcement

Aces Veterans Museum to honor Philadelphia's Black veterans and police officers Aces Veterans Museum to honor Philadelphia's Black veterans and police officers 01:42

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As CBS Philadelphia continues to celebrate Black History Month, we recently paid homage to Black World War II veterans at ACES Veterans Museum in Germantown.

Earlier this month we introduced you to retired Cpl. Benjamin Berry, who's 100, and his 99-year-old pal Pfc. Jake Ruser, who are pushing for support for the museum and a new monument.

On Tuesday the museum will thank law enforcement, which founder Dr. Atlhea Hankins says has been critical in supporting the events at the rich historic site.

Hankins will hand out medallions to Black veterans serving as police officers who patrol the northwest area of the city.

"What happens particularly in the Black community, our veterans are not acknowledged for the wonderful things they do," Hankins said. "Male and female, they leave their families, they leave their homes and the comfort of their jobs they go out and they stand on the line to defend us. So when we say 'thank you for your service' we really mean it," Hankins said.

According to the museum's website, the name ACES is derived from the nickname "spades" which was given to Black soldiers in the 1940s.

Hankins founded the museum in 2000. After purchasing the building she surprisingly discovered the second floor is a historical landmark called Parker Hall, where Black World War II veterans would go to hang out.

Tuesday's event takes place at 11 a.m. at the museum, located at 5801 Germantown Avenue.