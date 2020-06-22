2 public employees arrested for vandalizing Black Lives Matter sign in California

Two non-sworn public employees were among three people who were arrested for vandalizing a Black Lives Matter sign in Thousand Oaks, California, local authorities said Saturday. The large sign displaying the letters "BLM" on Westlake Boulevard has been tampered with multiple times since May, CBS Los Angeles reported.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office (VCSO) said one of its employees, Darrin Stone, a 60-year-old service technician at a pre-trial detention facility, was captured on security camera slashing the sign with a knife on June 13 and June 19. After the owner of the sign posted an image on social media showing Stone, a detective recognized him as a suspect and initiated a criminal investigation.

Stone was off-duty during both incidents and has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of both criminal and administrative investigations, according to VCSO.

"I'm deeply disappointed that one of our employees involved himself in this type of illegal activity, especially when this is an infringement on someone's First Amendment right to freedom of speech," said VCSO Sheriff Bill Ayub. "We will not tolerate unlawful or unethical behavior by anyone employed by our agency. We hold our employees to the highest standards, and there will be consequences for this."

Another man, 59-year-old Craig Anderson was also accused of vandalizing the sign. On May 31, he allegedly cut the sign down and was going to remove it from the area until he spotted a camera and left the sign, VCSO said.

He was an investigative assistant for four months at the Ventura County District Attorney's Office until he resigned on Saturday, the county's district attorney announced.

A third man, 58-year-old Jeffrey Moore was driving his work truck when he stopped in front of the sign and allegedly spray-painted graffiti on it on June 11, police said. Moore was tracked down through his company name and phone number displayed on his vehicle, VCSO said.

All three men received citations for vandalism as the VCSO continues its investigation.

CBS Los Angeles reported the sign has been vandalized at least seven times. Neighbors are outraged.

"Black lives really do matter and it's a very topical subject right now," one woman told the station. "I think that this community is really supportive and no one in the community should be doing anything to take that sign down."