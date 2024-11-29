Here's what is open on Black Friday, from the post office to the stock market

Black Friday is a major event for retailers opening their doors for shoppers looking for holiday bargains, but the day after Thanksgiving is business as usual for much of the rest of the U.S.

Many major retailers shut their doors on Thanksgiving, including Walmart, Costco, Kohl's and Target.

But all of those chains are open on Black Friday, although some may have extended hours to cater to shoppers.

Retailers are promising in-store experiences and exclusives to get consumers through the door. A number of stores that were closed on Thanksgiving are reopening early Friday as retailers work to kick the holiday shopping season into high gear.

Is the stock market open on Black Friday?

Yes, the U.S. markets are open on Black Friday, with one big caveat.

On Nov. 29, both the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq exchange will open at 9:30 a.m. ET, as usual, but will close early at 1 p.m. on Friday instead of 4 p.m.

The next holiday for the U.S. stock market will be Dec. 25, when trading will be closed to observe the Christmas holiday.

Is the U.S. Postal Service open on Black Friday?

Yes, the U.S. Postal Service is open on Black Friday, as Nov. 29 is not a federal holiday, although the service was shut on Thanksgiving.

That means its retail locations and mail delivery services will operate as normal on Nov. 29.

Its next holiday, when its stores and delivery will be halted, is scheduled for Christmas Day.

What are the hours for major retailers on Black Friday?

Here are the Black Friday store hours for some prominent national chains.

Best Buy Black Friday hours

Best Buy stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods Black Friday hours

Most Dick's Sporting Goods stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Home Depot Black Friday hours

Home Depot stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at the store's regular hours. Specific closing hours may vary by store.

JCPenney Black Friday hours

JCPenney stores will open at 5 a.m.

Kohl's Black Friday hours

Most Kohl's stores will open at 5 a.m.

Lowe's Black Friday hours

Lowe's will open at 6 a.m.

Macy's Black Friday hours

Most Macy's stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Hours vary by location.

Sam's Club Black Friday hours

Sam's Club stores will be open during their regular hours.

Sephora Black Friday hours

Some Sephora stores will open early and/or stay open late. Hours vary by location.

Target Black Friday hours

Most Target stores will open at 6 a.m.

Walmart Black Friday hours

Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

