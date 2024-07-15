Black Fire Brigade training next generation of Chicago area firefighters and EMTs

Black Fire Brigade helping train future firefighters and EMTs Black Fire Brigade helping train future firefighters and EMTs 02:59

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side organization is paving the way for the next generation to become first responders. The Black Fire Brigade recently celebrated its 6th anniversary by opening a new educational center in Washington Park.

All of the students who have gone through the program have gotten jobs as firefighters or EMT's.

From CPR training in the classroom, to a shooting scenario that looks very real, retired firefighter Quention Curtis is training the next generation of first responders.

Curtis is founder of the Black Fire Brigade, a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains, and provides employment opportunities for young African Americans so they can become medical technicians and firefighters.

Also known as Lt. Q, Curtis was a firefighter for 37 years. He started the Black Fire Brigade six years ago.

"So they don't see us, so they don't believe us, so they don't know if they can become us. So that's why Black firefighters in a Black community, Black police officers, Black first responders, period, inside their own communities is key – because now you see yourself. You have a vision," he said.

They recently opened their new educational center inside of a former firehouse in Washington Park, near 53rd and Wabash.

"Inside the center, we have a fire engine, we have two ambulances, we have two medcarts now. So they get a chance to actually touch, feel, interact," Curtis said.

Lt. Q's righthand woman is Terri Winston.

In order to join the Black Fire Brigade, there are two things you have to do – give up alcohol and marijuana.

"Drop the weed, because I'm going to drop you. You gonna drop. If you gonna test positive, we gonna get rid of you. These kids give up weed and alcohol to roll with us," she said.

Winston said they've completely paid for 700 students' tuition since 2018. Where did the money come from? Curtis' pockets, as well as donations.

"We were fortunate enough to have the governor, Gov. Pritkzer, come here, and he made a pledge that this was a program that the State of Illinois would stand behind," Winston said.

Curtis said the Black Fire Brigade has been called one of the top crime prevention programs in the state.

"You don't have to worry about this kid shooting at you. Why? They're busy. They got a job. They're out here. Now they're trying to save your life, not take your life," he said.

Lt. Q said the age range for the Black Fire Brigade was from 18 to 30, but they've now dropped it to 16 to 30.