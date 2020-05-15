Bioluminescent glow in ocean draws visitors — and more police — to Southern California beaches

Police at a popular Southern California beach this weekend will increase patrols in beach areas in response to the bioluminescent nighttime neon glow in the ocean waters. CBS Los Angeles reports the cool display at Manhattan Beach has drawn large numbers of visitors over the past several weeks.

Spectators watch bioluminescent plankton light up the shoreline as they churn in the waves at Dockweiler State Beach during the coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif. Mark J. Terrill / AP

The police response is also in anticipation of this being the first full weekend that Los Angeles County beaches will be open since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close.

In this April 30, 2020, photo a surfer rides a wave as bioluminescent plankton lights up the surf around him during the coronavirus outbreak, in Newport Beach, Calif. Mark J. Terrill / AP

All L.A. County beaches reopened Wednesday after having been closed for several weeks. Although the beaches themselves are open for active use, the Strand, the Manhattan Beach Pier and beach parking lots remain closed.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, police will hike patrols around downtown Manhattan Beach, El Porto, and the Strand in order to dissuade gatherings. They will also direct traffic along the busy Ocean Drive.

People stand on the beach at night to watch the waves glow blue due to bioluminescence on April 24, 2020 in Newport Beach, California. / Getty Images

"The additional personnel will be responsible for restricting visitor access to the Strand and beach and also help re-direct vehicular traffic in problem areas such as Ocean Drive," police said in a news release.

All L.A. County beaches will operate under normal hours, and chairs, canopies, coolers and grills will not be permitted. Sunbathing, gathering and any organized games, like beach volleyball, are also not allowed.

The bioluminescence, also known as "red tide," is caused by an algal bloom: a large concentration of microorganisms in the water. It's unclear how long the algal blooms will remain.